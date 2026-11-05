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GRAMMY Museum to Host Panel on Latino Legacy in SoCal Rave Culture
By Kristin Valdivia,4 days ago
BOLO, DJ Irene, and Doc Martin will trace the roots of Southern California’s Latino rave culture during the panel at GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles. The GRAMMY Museum is set to spotlight Latino influence on Southern California’s rave and electronic music culture. The Los Angeles institution has announced a star-studded panel called “Latino Legacy in Southern California Rave Culture” that features BOLO, DJ Irene, and Doc Martin on November 18.