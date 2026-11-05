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iPhone And Android Phones Targeted In No-Click Website Attacks
By Chris Harper,6 days ago
It's been a while since we at HotHardware covered a major cyber-attack from Russian state-sponsored cybercriminal group APT29 (aka Cozy Bear, etc), but today they're once more in the news for a spooky no-click malware campaign that targets both Android and iPhone users. Some places the campaign has been seen suggest it's explicitly being targeted at government officials or infrastructure within Ukraine or the United States (which would make sense for Russia to target), but evidence of the campaign popping up as far afield as an Australian medical clinic suggests a wider footprint.