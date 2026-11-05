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Time Warp Mannheim Releases 2027 Lineup
By Grant Gilmore,4 days ago
I Hate Models, Indira Paganotto, Josh Baker, Nina Kraviz, Seth Troxler, and Loco Dice are among the artists set to play Time Warp Mannheim in 2027. Over the past three decades, Time Warp has become a go-to experience for house and techno lovers looking to get their fix of underground sounds and powerful production. The brand has stirred up plenty of excitement for its global fanbase with new editions in Los Angeles and Miami, while others like New York have reached milestones. But for its latest announcement, the brand looked back to its main edition, Time Warp Mannheim.