undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
LSDREAM Joined by Mary Droppinz, Jaenga, and More on Upcoming Tour
By John Cameron,5 days ago
The BEE HERE NOW TOUR sees LSDREAM accompanied by a spate of artists who could each headline a run of dates on their own. LSDREAM is sending a message with his latest move. The Los Angeles bass music artist has positioned himself as a leader among leaders by announcing the BEE HERE NOW TOUR, a star-studded run of US dates from March 3 – April 24, 2027.