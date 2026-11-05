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Downtown Lima grants support building improvements and revitalization
By Stacey Myers Cook,7 days ago
LIMA, Ohio (WLIO) - Downtown Lima Inc. continues its mission of revitalizing and beautifying the heart of the city. The organization has announced its 2026 facade improvement grants, allowing five businesses or organizations to complete projects. Grant funding comes from the First Federal Foundation, with matching dollars provided by Downtown Lima Inc.