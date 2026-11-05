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CASA of Shelby County welcomes 5 new volunteers
By Staff Reports,7 days ago
COLUMBIANA — The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Shelby County announce that five new volunteers have completed their training and have been sworn in as official officers of the court. Their commitment marks an important step forward in the organization’s work to ensure that children who have experienced abuse or neglect have a consistent, caring advocate by their side.