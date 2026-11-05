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Another Actor Eyed For X-Men's Wolverine As Mystique, Juggernaut, And Nightcrawler Casting Rumors Swirl
7 days ago
Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot is quickly taking shape before filming begins next year, and yesterday's Wolverine rumour has kicked the hornet's nest and unleashed all manner of intriguing claims. While Jeremy Allen White has reportedly met with Marvel Studios to discuss unsheathing Logan's claws, insider @MyTimeToShineH claims The Mandalorian and...