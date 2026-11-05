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Kyle Larson enjoys an 'awkward' media day ahead of NASCAR finale and his shot at a 3rd title
7 days ago
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Larson’s championship media day at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Thursday could be summed up in one word: awkward. Larson was the lone Cup Series “contender” on hand for the event. Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin, both technically still in the mix for the title, were excused. So Larson was alone on the stage, the first time that’s happened since NASCAR moved to a playoff format more than two decades ago.