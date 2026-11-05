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Peanut Market Eyes Stronger Demand Recovery
By Farms.com Subscribe to our Newsletters,4 days ago
Lower production and large carryover stocks shape outlook for growers. Peanut growers across the United States are making steady progress with harvest as more than half of the crop has been collected. While harvest activity has experienced minor delays due to later planting dates and weather interruptions in some production regions, farmers are continuing to bring in the 2026 crop.