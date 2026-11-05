undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Conversations with Bertie Gregory: Wild Predators, Pack Loyalty, and the Art of Survival.
By scientificinquirer,5 days ago
In his upcoming special, Wolves Up Close with Bertie Gregory, the wildlife filmmaker returns to the remote shores of Hudson Bay to reconnect with a wolf pack he has followed for seven years. Gregory discusses the remarkable social lives of wolves, the unexpected lessons in leadership he learned from a pack leader named Kuna, and what it feels like to come face-to-face with a polar bear.