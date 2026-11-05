undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Farm Bureau Women Build Stronger Ag Voices
By Farms.com Subscribe to our Newsletters,4 days ago
Fourteen women leaders complete communications training to support agriculture and rural communities. Fourteen women leaders from farm and ranch families across the United States have completed the latest session of the American Farm Bureau Federation's Women's Communications Boot Camp. The intensive four-day program helped participants strengthen their communication skills through...