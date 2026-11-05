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14 Slang Terms That Only Make Sense If You’re from California
By Leo Heit,4 days ago
California might be famous for its beaches, celebrities, and traffic jams that seem to last longer than most relationships, but locals know the Golden State has a language all its own. From Northern California’s distinctive slang to Southern California’s laid-back expressions, Californians have developed a vocabulary that can leave outsiders wondering whether they’re even speaking English. Whether you grew up in the Bay Area, Los Angeles, or somewhere along the coast, these 14 California slang terms will reveal just how much of a local you really are.