undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
EPA Plan Gains Support from Ethanol Industry
By Farms.com Subscribe to our Newsletters,4 days ago
RFA backs full reallocation of renewable fuel volumes lost to refinery exemptions. The Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) has expressed strong support for a proposal from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) aimed at restoring renewable fuel volumes lost through recent small refinery exemptions. The proposal would reallocate renewable fuel obligations...