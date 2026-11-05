undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
[UPDATE 1:57 p.m.; Press Release from HCDTF] Kratom Investigation Brings Officers to Henderson Center Smoke Shop
By Kym Kemp,6 days ago
Officers were inside Cigarettes Cheaper in Eureka’s Henderson Center this afternoon, November 5, as part of an investigation involving kratom products. , according to officers who spoke with Redheaded Blackbelt reporter Ryan Hutson at the scene. They said officers were at three separate locations. Hutson reported multiple Eureka Police...
3