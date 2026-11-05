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Christmas parades and tree-lighting ceremonies in Asheville and WNC: 2026 schedule
By 828newsNOW,5 days ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (828newsNOW) — Christmas parades and tree-lighting ceremonies will bring holiday celebrations to places across Western North Carolina in November and December. Communities are planning events featuring marching bands, decorated floats, music, visits with Santa Claus and seasonal activities. Here are confirmed events for the 2026 holiday season,...
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