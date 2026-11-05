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Honga River dredging begins in Dorchester County
By Nicole Harmon,6 days ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY - Congressman Andy Harris announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District has begun dredging the Honga River in Dorchester County. According to officials with Harris' office, the project will remove approximately 342,000 cubic yards of sediment. Dredging is expected to continue through March of 2027. Dredged material will be placed at Barren Island as part of the Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island Ecosystem Restoration Project.
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