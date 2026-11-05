undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Abdul El-Sayed Admits Mistake After Tough Question on ‘The View’
6 days ago
Abdul El-Sayed faced a pointed question during his appearance on The View after winning Michigan's Senate race. Co-host Sara Haines challenged him over comments he made after the March attack on Temple Israel near Detroit. El-Sayed had condemned the attack but also said that "hurt people hurt people." On the show, he explained why he made the remark and admitted that he should have responded differently.
3