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North Carolina Senate Race Was Over Before Election Day Even Began
6 days ago
Roy Cooper won North Carolina's Senate seat before the polls even opened on Election Day. The number of early votes cast for the Democratic nominee totaled more than 1,728,000, besting the total number of votes cast overall for his Republican opponent, Michael Whatley, by roughly 85,000 votes, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. By the time the polls closed, Whatley received 1,643,000 votes, while Cooper received nearly 2,468,000 in total.