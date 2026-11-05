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DeSoto County Chancery Court handles wills, divorces and other matters
By Peyton Taylor,7 days ago
The Chancery Court handles special court cases involving wills and estates, support and custody of minor children, divorces and alimony, and lunacy or commitment hearings, according to information published by DeSoto County Government. The court also handles petitions to incorporate or enlarge a city, the establishment and management of drainage...