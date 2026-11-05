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Some students watch thousands of irrelevant videos during class. Can YouTube solve that problem?
By Sam Gutelle,7 days ago
Platforms like YouTube have become ubiquitous in classrooms. A recent report from Gallup found that 96% of students are equipped with devices that are meant to enhance their learning. Reality, however, is not so straightforward. Some students are using their devices to watch videos that don’t qualify as educational. In...