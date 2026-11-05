undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ryan Ficken on Improving the Return Game and Preparing for the Texans
6 days ago
Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken meets with the media ahead of the team's Week 9 matchup against the Houston Texans. Ficken discusses the special teams unit's performance against the Rams, making in-game adjustments and the importance of creating favorable starting field position through the return game. He also discusses the challenges presented by Tank Dell and Houston's disciplined special teams unit, emphasizing the importance of fundamentals and attention to detail, and more.