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Google, Meta and TikTok Sue Over California’s Limits on Digital Algorithms
By David Martimort,6 days ago
Google, Meta Platforms and TikTok have filed separate federal lawsuits seeking to overturn a California law that restricts how social media companies deliver content to children younger than 16, escalating a dispute over the government’s authority to regulate digital platforms. The legal challenges, filed Wednesday, target Assembly Bill 1709,...