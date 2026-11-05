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Trump makes the Oval Office a national monument. But future presidents can still redecorate
By COLLIN BINKLEYDARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press,6 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a proclamation that he says will preserve the Oval Office and Cabinet Room as a national monument, his first official action after his party was swept aside in midterm elections on Tuesday. But the action does not prevent future presidents...