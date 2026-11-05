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*NSYNC Members Interviewed for Justin Timberlake Docuseries
By TMZ Staff,6 days ago
Some of the guys from *NSYNC will be making appearances in Justin Timberlake's upcoming docuseries ... but don't get your hopes up for a boy band reunion ... TMZ has learned. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... several members of the iconic boy band sat down for individual interviews backstage at JT's show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles a couple of years ago.