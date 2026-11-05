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Omar Juarez: Fans Are Gonna See Me Break Vargas Down And Take Him Into Deep Water
By Boxing Bob Newman,6 days ago
All-action super lightweight contender Omar “El Relampago” Juarez plans to give fans a show and take his opponent into “deep water” when he faces unbeaten phenom Emiliano “El General” Vargas in a 10-round attraction featured on a PBC Pay-Per-View event available on DAZN through Prime Video Saturday, December 5 from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.