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Fort Leonard Wood community celebrates Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport expansion
7 days ago
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (Nov. 5, 2026) – Under joint celebration by Fort Leonard Wood and its neighboring communities, the Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport officially unveiled its new 9,000-square-foot terminal Nov. 4, 2026. Featuring a 50-passenger capacity, the expanded facility stands as a testament to regional partnership and modernized travel, according to officials.
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