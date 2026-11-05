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Broadmoor celebrated for academic improvement
By I.C. Murrell,6 days ago
Broadmoor Elementary School faculty members were honored during the Pine Bluff School District’s Oct. 26 board meeting for its upward swing in academic achievement. Broadmoor’s rise from F to C in the state’s latest report card released in September earned a commendation letter from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and state Education Secretary Jacob Oliva. Staff members were introduced one by one as they walked up to the stage at the Pine Bluff High School auditorium for a photo.
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