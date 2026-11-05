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Hop for joy with Hopper from Tri-Valley Animal Rescue
By Pleasanton Weekly staff,4 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... It’s so cute to see Hopper bounce and hop around with enthusiasm when he sees his favorite people! He’s an adorable and happy boy who likes to snuggle and give kisses. He’s 3 years old, and he weighs 16 pounds. Hopper is a homebody who prefers exploring the yard and having a low-key lifestyle. He walks on leash and gets along with similar-size dogs. Contact Tri-Valley Animal Rescue, via tvar.org.