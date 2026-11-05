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Video: Off Duty California Fire Captain Rushes into Burning Nail Salon, Freeing Trapped Customers
By Lowell Cauffiel,6 days ago
An off-duty California fire captain rushed into a burning nail salon to free trapped customers after an electric car with highly flammable lithium-ion batteries smashed into the business and burst into flames Wednesday, according to authorities. Orange County Fire Authority (OFCA) Captain Chris Chang didn’t hesitate after he saw the...
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