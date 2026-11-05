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Ranking top 10 players in women's college basketball as 2026-27 season tips off
By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY,5 days ago
For the first time in 589 days, All-American guard Juju Watkins suited up for USC on Monday. After sitting out the entirety of the 2025-26 season to recover from a torn right ACL suffered in the 2025 NCAA tournament, Watkins (and her signature bun) returned to the court in USC's 100-68 season-opening win over UNLV on Monday, Nov. 2. And she picked up right where she left off, scoring 21 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes of play.