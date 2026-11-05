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Nov. 7: Fall Into Wellness Event at Viva Wellness Drip
By Press Release,6 days ago
Viva Wellness Drip invites the Santa Clarita Valley community to celebrate the season with Fall Into Wellness, a special community event introducing Viva Wellness Drip’s newest wellness and aesthetic services while bringing together local businesses, wellness enthusiasts and community members for a morning and afternoon of discovery, connection and holiday inspiration.