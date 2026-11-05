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Prichard council questions gas tax transfers after reports of missed pay deposits
By Andrea Ramey,6 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (NBC 15) — Prichard City Council members are questioning the city’s finances after some employees said they did not receive their usual Thursday pay deposit, which banks make available before the Friday payday. The concerns come as public works employees stage sit-in protests and file grievances over pay and working conditions. Council President Traci Hale said she saw two transfers, one for $50,000 and another for $10,000, that moved money from the city’s gas tax fund into its general fund.