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Cooler Conditions this Weekend
By Joe Veres,6 days ago
Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with patchy fog possible. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s with southwesterly winds diminishing to less than 10 mph. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid 60s. More clouds will arrive Friday night with scattered showers possible overnight as low pressure approaches from the west. Occasional showers are likely Saturday with temperatures for much on the day in the 40s….we’ll likely top out briefly in the lower 50s. Rainfall amounts could approach a quarter of an inch. Drier conditions will return on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.