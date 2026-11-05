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On a BMW 2002 Turbo, Flares and a Spoiler Prove Nothing. The Chassis Number Does.
By Kyle Matthews,6 days ago
A black 1975 BMW 2002 wearing Turbo-style flares, a deep front valance and spoilers sold on Bring a Trailer on September 9, 2026 for $34,500. Its listing was labeled “Turbo-Look,” and it said plainly that the body parts were added and the 2.0-liter M10 runs a Weber carburetor. That honesty is the point. On a BMW 2002 Turbo, the visible parts are the easiest things to copy, and they prove nothing.