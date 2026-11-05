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Free Agent Profile: Jake Bauers, 1B
By Mathias Altman-Kurosaki,6 days ago
2026 Traditional Stats: 578 PA, .266/.389/.474/.874, 127 H, 26 HR, 86 RBI. 2026 Advanced Stats: 143 wRC+, 27% K%, 16.3% BB%, .339 BABiP, .371 xwOBA, 3.6 fWAR, 3.3 bWAR. Once considered a top-100 prospect in baseball, Jake Bauers contemplated retirement after the 2024 season. After reversing his decision, he put together a solid 2025, albeit mostly as a platoon bat. In 2026, Bauers became the Brewers’ everyday first baseman and put together by far the best season of his career. He set career highs in every offensive category, which included leading Milwaukee with 26 home runs. Bauers’ 143 wRC+ ranked seventh in the majors and second in the National League, trailing only Pete Crow-Armstrong. His 16.3% walk rate tied for the fourth-highest in the majors and he ranked 10th in the majors with 94 walks. Bauers’ .874 OPS was tied with Gabriel Moreno for the sixth-highest in the NL. Bauers kept his strong performance going in the postseason, winning NLCS MVP by going 4-for-14 with a homer and six RBIs in Milwaukee’s four-game sweep of the Dodgers. While his bat cooled off in the World Series, he recorded the final putout of the series to clinch the Brewers’ first title in franchise history.