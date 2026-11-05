undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Atmospheric river forecast for Puget Sound Nov. 10-12, with potential flooding
By Phil Vandervort,5 days ago
NORTH SOUND — Dry and benign weather to start November will shift to heavy rain next week according to weather forecasters calling for an atmospheric river of Pineapple Express dimensions to drench the Puget Sound and British Columbia. The soaking weather system is expected to plow its way through impacting Western Washington and the Cascades from Tuesday to Thursday next week.
15