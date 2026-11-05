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Mets Hire Johnny Washington As Co-Hitting Coach
By Robert Colonna,6 days ago
The Mets have hired Braves minor league hitting coordinator Johnny Washington as a co-hitting coach alongside Troy Snitker, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post . Having multiple hitting coaches is normal in the modern game. Typically, even when they share a title, one of the coaches is typically the lead coach. It is not yet known whether Snitker or Washington will be the lead, though Snitker would seem to be the better fit, as he was with the Mets in the majors in 2026.