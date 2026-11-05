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Kearney man charged after attempting to flee traffic stop, in possession of meth, cocaine
By Brian Neben,4 days ago
KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been charged after he attempted to flee a traffic stop on foot, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana were located in the vehicle. Alexander Leonhardt, 40, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute – methamphetamine, a Class 1D felony; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute – marijuana, a Class 2A felony; possession of a controlled substance – cocaine, a Class 4 felony; possession of a controlled substance – amphetamine, a Class 4 felony; possession of a controlled substance – lisdexamfetamine, a Class 4 felony; possession of money with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony and resisting arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
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