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Baltimore Ravens Make QB Roster Move Before Jaguars Game
By Tony Adame,7 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens had several options as backup quarterback for Thursday night’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars — none of them were really good. After starting quarterback and 2-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and his backup, Tyler Huntley, both ended up on injured reserve after a Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Ravens announced undrafted free agent Joe Fagnanon as the starter against the Bills.