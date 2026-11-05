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The modernization metric missing from every federal dashboard
By Mika J. Cross,6 days ago
Every agency has a bench. Most leaders never look at it until the starter goes down. I learned that in the Army, where no unit is ever more than one deployment away from needing its next leader. You don't wait for the vacancy. You build the depth and capacity well before you need it. Then I spent years inside federal agencies, often watching the opposite habit: a seasoned expert retires, a job posting goes up and the clock starts from zero.