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Buccaneers Get Major Emeka Egbuka Injury Update
By Parker Hurley,7 days ago
After missing the past two games with a concussion and a foot injury, it looks like Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will return to the lineup for the team’s Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Egbuka missed practice on Wednesday due to his foot. However, he returned Thursday as a full participant. If he practices again in full, there is a chance that the second-year wide receiver does not even have an injury designation entering the game week.