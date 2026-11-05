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Maynard Nexsen Announces National Growth with 9 Labor & Employment Attorneys Across 3 States
By Press Release,4 days ago
Maynard Nexsen today announced that nine attorneys—five incoming shareholders, two counsel, and two associates—have joined the firm, expanding the firm’s national presence with attorneys in New York, New Jersey, and Missouri. The hires further reinforce Maynard Nexsen’s position as go-to counsel for employers navigating today's increasingly complex...