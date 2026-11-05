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Chris Janson Headlines Palmetto Freedom Fest as Donations Exceed $1 Million for Second Consecutive Year
By Press Release,5 days ago
Award-winning Country music artist Chris Janson returned to headline the 5th Annual Palmetto Freedom Fest on October 30, helping the event exceed $1 million in donations for the second consecutive year. Held on the Grand Lawn at Credit One Stadium, the evening also featured performances by Charleston’s own Faith Schueler and Grace Miller Moody in support of the Palmetto State Chapter of Folds of Honor.