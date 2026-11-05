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Room With a View: This Exclusive London Club Gives You a Front-Row Seat to Mayfair’s Art Scene
By Rachael Burrow Rummel,6 days ago
Located at 40 Dover Street in London’s Mayfair district, the Arts Club is a members-only private club that focuses on supporting emerging artists and fostering conversation and community among local collectors, dealers, and creatives. In addition to five floors of elegant lounges and restaurants, designed by masterminds like Dimorestudio and Giuseppe Porcelli, the club features eight rooms and suites for members and their guests to stay in.