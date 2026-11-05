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Marvel Studios Confirms the VisionQuest Finale Still Has One Big Surprise Left (And It's Obvious What It Is)
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal,6 days ago
Marvel Studios is ramping up promotion for VisionQuest's finale with a surprise tease for an important cameo that could change everything. As the final chapter of the WandaVision trilogy, the Paul Bettany-led series has explored the lingering consequences of Wanda Maximoff's chaos magic, the Hex that created Vision's family, the boys who survived its collapse, and the grief that still binds them all. With Tommy (Ruaridh Mollica) already reunited with Vision (before they went off their separate ways again for him to surrender to the big bad) and Episode 7 finally revealing the face of the mystery client (who looked exactly like Ultron), the larger narrative is already in place to deliver a high-stakes finale.