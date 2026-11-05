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Doris Lee Layton – April 18, 1938 – Oct. 29, 2026
By Obituary,5 days ago
Doris Lee Layton, age 88, passed away on Oct. 29, 2026, at Grandview Nursing Center in Grandview, Texas, surrounded by the memories and love of those who cherished her. Doris was born on April 18, 1938 in Vernon, Texas, to William A. Thompson and Nevada Thompson, where she was also raised. In 1953, she married the love of her life, Kenneth H. Layton. Together, they built a family and were blessed with two daughters, Sheryl and Charrity Marie. To her family and friends, Doris was lovingly known as “Granny,” a name that will forever hold a special place in their hearts. She was a generous and giving person who shared her time, talents, and resources with those she loved. Her family was her greatest blessing, and she never hesitated to give of herself to help those around her. Her kindness, generosity, and love will never be forgotten.