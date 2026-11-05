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Meet the Winners of the Salon Art+Design x Galerie Awards
By Galerie editors,6 days ago
The Park Avenue Armory is pulsing with creative energy as Salon Art + Design recently unveiled its 15th edition, drawing collectors, curators, and enthusiasts to explore the latest expressions in collectible art and design. Produced by Sanford L. Smith + Associates, the fair unites more than 50 international exhibitors whose presentations span eras and disciplines, from 20th-century icons and fine jewelry to boundary-pushing contemporary makers, cementing its place as a cornerstone of New York’s cultural season.
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