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#9 Loggers Win the Season Opener
4 days ago
The #9 ranked Lincoln Land Loggers started the season off strong with a decisive 86-53 home victory over Southeastern Iowa. The Loggers started the game with an aggressive full court press that forced 14 first half turnovers. The press lead to several easy first quarter baskets and the Loggers controlled the game at 25-11 at the end of the first period. The second quarter was much of the same as Lincoln Land out scored the Blackhawks 20-10 in the period to hold a 45-21 halftime lead.