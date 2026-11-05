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Baidu Releases ERNIE 5.5 Flash Base: A 280B MoE Base Model With 14B Active Parameters
By Michal Sutter,7 days ago
Baidu has released ERNIE 5.5 Flash Base, the raw pre-training checkpoint of its new sparse Mixture-of-Experts language model. ERNIE 5.5 Flash Base is a 280B-parameter text model from Baidu that activates 14B parameters per token. The weights stop at the end of pre-training, with no mid- or post-training applied. This as a clean starting point for teams that want to compare fine-tuning, instruction tuning or RL methods from one checkpoint.