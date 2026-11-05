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Life’s Good Lounge opens after months of construction
By Elena McCrossin,6 days ago
The Life’s Good Lounge opened Nov. 4, located in the basement of the Sarratt Student Center. Sarratt Student Center and Student Affairs announced the opening through a Nov. 1 Instagram post. At the grand opening, students had the opportunity to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon, participate in giveaways from 1-7 p.m. and meet LG career representatives from 2-7 p.m.